Coffee Conversations: “Boo at the Zoo” Halloween Event

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Zoo will transform into Halloween madness for its annual Boo at the Zoo event.

On Wednesday, the LSZ Chief Executive Officer, Haley Hedstrom was live on FOX21’s morning show talking about the highly-anticipated event.

Inside and out, the zoo will be packed with trick-or-treating stations, a Boo-tique, special Halloween-themed animal treats, food trucks, games/activities, and more.

Taking place October 15, 22, and 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.!

You can click here for tickets.