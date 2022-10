DULUTH, Minn. — The “can of worms” Interchange Project is progressing toward the Blatnik Bridge.

From Garfield Avenue toward Superior, the ramp from Rice’s Point over Garfield toward Duluth is getting demolished for reconstruction.

Big chunks of concrete are now missing on the 535 as of Tuesday.

Drivers from Superior via the Blatnik are taking a temporary S-curve to access Garfield around the demolition.