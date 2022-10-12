Jean Duluth Dog Park Packed With Pups On Warm Day

DULUTH, Minn. — “Yeah, it’s a beautiful day out. I was just at class, so I was just getting my dog outside and doing homework at the same time. Walter loves to run around and just smell everything and he loves all the people, too,” said Duluth dog owner, Corina Mark.

The dog days of summer are apparently hanging on into the fall for all the pups across the Northland.

It was a packed house at the Jean Duluth Dog Park on Tuesday with all the dogs soaking in the sun and warm air.

Everyone was in good spirits getting along out there on the doggy playground.