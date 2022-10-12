Northern Star: Kamryn Hill

SUPERIOR, Minn.- Kamryn Hill, is a 2022 graduate of Duluth Denfeld high school and a freshman on the UW-Superior women’s soccer team, who has quickly earned a spot on the starting eleven on game day.

“‘My first few games I was like, ‘Wow this is really different,’ but just practicing with my teammates, has gotten me really prepared and made me feel a lot better about playing. The level is way different than in high school, so being put up against these juniors and seniors has made me a lot better just through these first few games,” says Hill.

In the last three games, Hill has scored five foals and leads the team in scoring. Hill says it’s about staying grounded in the moment.

“At the beginning it was a huge mental game and then I kind of just opened my mind and realized that I just have to go out and play, do what I can and and have fun doing it and not think to hard about it , so that helped a lot I think,” says Hill.

“She steps out onto the field with so much confidence. It’s so awesome to see because it does help a lot. When you feel confident, when you feel sure of yourself, when you feel sure of the people around you and their confidence in you, it just plays such a big role and allows you to focus on there here and now, and she’s been able to do that,” says head coach Allison DeGroot.

Just this week, the UMAC recognized Hill as the Offensive Player of the Week for her three goals and one assist in the Yellowjackets win over Northwestern and North Central, last week.

“It’s cool to be compared to all the other girls in the UMAC and as a freshman, being recognized along all the other girls in the UMAC is kind of special” says Hill.

“She’s really good, you put her inside the box, she has a lot of composure, she’s willing to take some touches, make some cuts, create space for herself and has scored a lot of goals already. So, we’re excited not only about what she’s doing now, but what she’s going to do in the years to come,” says DeGroot.

UWS will face off with Martin Luther at home on Friday, kick off is set for 7 PM.