Prep Soccer: Esko Girls Clinch Spot in Section 7A Title Game

Next up for the Eskomos, they'll host Spectrum for a state tournament berth on Tuesday.

ESKO, Minn.- The Esko girls soccer team is onto the Section 7A title game after defeating Two Harbors 5-1 in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Esko would have five different goal scorers in the contest.

Next up for the Eskomos, they’ll host Spectrum for a state tournament berth on Tuesday.

Gametime is at 6 PM.