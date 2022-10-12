UMD Hosts Voterpalooza

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD held a Voterpalooza tabling event to motivate students to be politically engaged.

The event was focused on voter registration and informing students on the upcoming election, with such things as where to vote. Along with the different political tables, Champ the Bulldog was there along with a photobooth, and trivia wheel.

“I think it’s a great way when you can just register right on campus, vote right on campus. It’s like a super simple process when you live here or figuring our if you want to vote at home. Like it’s just really important and then I think it just kind of sets the stage for the future. If you have a good experience voting right away at 18, I think it just kind of sets the stage for growing up and being able to vote in the future,” Voterpalooza Organizer, Ella Stewart said.

On election day, November 8th, UMD will have tables on campus to guide students through the voting process.