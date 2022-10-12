Well Rested Bulldogs Get Ready for First Road Trip in Mankato

Puck drop for Friday's game is at 7:07 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- Fresh off their bye week, the UMD men’s hockey team returns to the ice this weekend for a weekend series at Mankato.

It’ll be the first real test for the 4th ranked Bulldogs as they’ll go on the road for the first time this season.

As for their opponent, the 5th ranked Mavericks they’re coming off a big 3 to 2 victory over Minnesota.

Head Coach Scott Sandelin knows how tough it is to play in Mankato and he hopes his team can overcome some adversity.

“Our first road trip then we’re back here again for four before we go on the road again. We’re going to see, it’s a great tool to see where we’re at and how we deal with an adverse environment. Some of our new guys are going to have the wow factor but we’re going to go play and try to compete hard and win two hockey games,” said Sandelin.

