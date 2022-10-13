10th January 6th Committee Hearing

In this public hearing, the panel continues to present evidence in its 15-month investigation on the events surrounding the January 6th, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee focused on Donald Trump’s “state of mind” following the 2020 election results.

On Thursday, the Committee voted to subpoena Trump to testify. It presented interviews with his aides and new documents were presented detailing his efforts to overturn in his election loss.

