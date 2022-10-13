Coffee Conversation: Finlandia Foundation Northland to hold Benefit Concert

DULUTH, Minn. — The Finnish American Brass Band, “Ameriikan Poijat” to perform a benefit fundraiser concert for Finlandia Foundation Northland.

On Thursday, Event Organizer Mary Lukkarila and Musician Tracey Gibbons came on the morning show to talk about the event.

The fundraiser concert will take place on Friday, October 14, 7:00 PM at the “World of Accordions Museum” 1401 Belknap, Superior, Wisconsin.

Open to the public and free of cost. However, donations are accepted.