DTA To Put On Bus Test Drive Event This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. — Have you ever wondered what it’s like to drive a 32,000-pound, 40-foot city bus?

You now have that chance during an event hosted by the Duluth Transit Authority this weekend as they look to hire new bus drivers. Those who sign up will learn about bus safety and have the opportunity to navigate the half million-dollar vehicle through a closed course with a simulated intersection.

“We thought one of the biggest barriers is folks see a bus and they, boy, I don’t think I can drive something like that. And so we thought, well, let’s hold a test drive event. So, we can get all walks to the community to come in and sit behind the wheel of a bus and a closed course environment and be able to take it for a test drive and hopefully generate some interest,” said DTA General Manager, Rod Fournier.

To be eligible, you must be at least 21 years-old and have a valid driver’s license. The DTA will have drivers available to answer questions and provide additional information about the job. The DTA is wanting to hire 8-10 new drivers ahead of their better bus blueprint in 2023.

Mark Horlocker, Director of Ops & Training said, “I think what it does is it decreases the initial nervousness that they might have by driving the bus because that first day, as you just found out can be a little nerve wracking. But after they’ve been behind the wheel for 10 or 15 minutes, they already feel comfortable.”

This test drive event will be Friday and Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m. in the Duluth Heritage Center parking lot off Michigan Street next to Clyde Iron Works. There are only a limited number of time slots still available.

If you are interested, visit the DTA’s website to sign up.