Duluth Angel of Hope Candlelight Vigil Taking Place October 16

The annual vigil will happen at 5 p.m. at Leif Erikson Park

DULUTH, Minn.–A vigil will be held this weekend for bereaved parents who have lost their children.

The annual Angel of Hope vigil honors the lives of children who have died, and the event gives their loved ones the opportunity to grieve together as a community. The vigil is normally help in December for worldwide candle lighting day, which remembers children who have passed.

The Duluth Angel of Hope committee decided to move the date to October when the weather is warmer, and it’s also Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Having a safe place to grieve among others and remember the lives of those they loved unconditionally is something organizers say these parents need.

Debbie Davis, with the Duluth Angel of Hope Committee, said, “For me it keeps my son’s memory alive, you know we never want anyone to forget our child, so I’ve done several things in my son’s memory”.

Davis went on to say, “Its miscarriage to adult children so if somebody doesn’t have their child in a cemetery or a place where they can actually see their name, this is a really nice place for them to come and it makes you realize you’re not alone because you feel very alone when it happens to you”.

The Angel of Hope Committee also offers brick pavers that anyone can buy to memorialize their child’s name. They’re sold through the Duluth Parks and Rec. Department.

The candlelight vigil will take place around the Angel of Hope statue located in Leif Erikson Park Sunday, October 16 at 5 p.m.