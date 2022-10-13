Essentia Health Holds Job Fair At Clyde Iron Works In Duluth

The job fair took place at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday, Essentia Health held a job fair in an effort to combat the declining number of health care workers in the Twin Ports.

Essentia’s job fair was open to people in every corner of healthcare work, from warehouse opportunities to clinical jobs.

Organizers say, around 200 people anticipated to show Thursday, and up to 800 job opportunities are available for hire.

John Higgins, Vice President of Talent Management said, “We have adequate staff to meet our immediate needs, but to meet our growth needs, as we want to continue to grow as a health system, looking for more talent to add to the mix as fast as we can.”

Those who participated in the job fair were able to have a sit-down interview with a representative from their field and possibly leave with a job opportunity the same day.

“We have people checking in today with us, letting us know what areas they’re interested in. We’re doing on-site interviews and we’re sending them home with, what’s referred to as a “golden ticket,” their offer, in hand. SO, same day interview, same day offer and we’re actually offering with that, sign on bonuses for anybody who agrees to join us today,” said Higgins.

The job fair runs Thursday until 7 p.m. You can find a list of open jobs on Essentia’s website.