Former Bagley Jewelers Building In Downtown Duluth Sold

DULUTH, Minn. — A large piece of vacant property in downtown Duluth has been purchased for redevelopment.

That building is the former home of Bagley & Company Jewelers on the 300 block of West Superior Street.

Downtown Duluth, formally known as the Greater Downtown Council, posted on social media Thursday to say the building has been purchased by the owner of Northland Special Events.

Plans for the property have not been announced just yet, but the post said the building will be renovated and will bring “long-term activation to the space.”

For now, the space is occupied by The Culture, which is a temporary pop-up co-lab experience made possible by Downtown Duluth.

The co-lab wraps up this Saturday with a Halloween event starting at noon.