Glenwood Street Roundabout Intersection to Open Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. — Glenwood Street roundabout almost complete; intersection to open Saturday.

The intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road has been covered with construction workers and cranes for months.

Now, it’s starting to clear out and when it opens back up Saturday, October 15, a new roundabout will be in it’s place.

“It looks like it’s ready to open. The stripes are on, we’re just doing some finishing touches right now. We’ve been testing it out and driving it ourselves and it’s going to be a great intersection for people that use it,” said St. Louis County Resident Engineer, Steve Krasaway.

The word roundabout can stir a lot of commotion — some hate them, some love them, and others have no idea how to use them.

Krasaway says, when used correctly, roundabouts improve public safety, help speed up traffic flow, and limit congestion.

“Roundabouts are extremely safe and efficient because when you enter a roundabout your only rule is to look to the left and see if a car is coming. If you look to the left and there is not car, you can enter the roundabout. If you come to a normal intersection, there’s about 15 rules you need to follow for those type of intersections.”

While construction enters its final stages, Krasaway says the road to get there wasn’t all smooth pavement.

“Overall the project is really close to on schedule. We’ve dealt with a lot of things this year with cement shortages, material shortages, worker shortages, but now we’re getting all through it, working through the difficulties and it’s ready to open not too far off schedule.”

You can take a first spin at the new intersection AND roundabout… this Saturday…

as it’s expected to open no later than 5 .m.

Meanwhile, work continues on an adjoining road near the area.

You can still expect lane closures between Arrowhead and Snively Road through October 22nd.

The projects have been joint efforts involving St. Louis County and the City of Duluth.

Funding comes from nearly three million dollars in federal money.