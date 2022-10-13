“Lights on Afterschool” Federal COVID Relief Program Visits Boys and Girls Club

The program has been funded with the federal COVI-19 relief money

DULUTH, Minn.–Today was the “Lights on Afterschool” event for the Boys and Girls Clubs in Duluth.

The program has been funded with the federal COVI-19 relief money. The goal is to help keep young people active and engaged instead alone and idle before and after school.

The club says that the programs connect kids with caring adults, gives them a safe place to be, and helps with their mental health and well-being. At least one study has indicated that after the school day, one out of five American students goes home to an empty house or apartment.

Candidate for the MN Senate District 8, Alex Moe, was present and said, “For the kids it gives them opportunity to do things they might not have otherwise have the money or the time for, or the resources for. Such as learning these skills they need for either the grades they are in or later on in life if they decide to go to college, it gives them the opportunity with things like the outdoor program to see Duluth’s wildlife and get to experience”.

At least one study has shown that after school, 1 out of 5 children are alone and unsupervised. The program is in it’s second year, and funding will last for a total of two and a half years.