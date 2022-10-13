Prep Soccer: C-E-C & Denfeld Boys, Cloquet-Carlton Girls Advance to Section Title Games, Marshall Boys Onto Semifinals

All section title games will take place on Tuesday.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team and Duluth Denfeld will meet in the Section 7AA title game on Tuesday.

That matchup was made after the Lumberjacks defeated Grand Rapids 4-3 and the Hunters defeated Hermantown 1-0 in their respective semifinal games.

In other boys action, Duluth Marshall would top Lakes International Language Academy 6-0 in a Section 7A quarterfinal game.

Then on the girls side, Cloquet-Carlton would shut out Duluth Denfeld 3-0 in a Section 7AA semifinal game.

They’ll next play Grand Rapids on Tuesday in the title game.