Superior Downtown Farmer’s Market Wrapping Up As Season Ends This Month

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Although summer has passed you can still hit up the Superior Downtown Farmer’s Market well into the fall season.

Coming off of a dry couple months, vendors tell Fox 21 that there is still an abundance of produce available as long as growers know how much water the crops need right now.

Due to the weather still being pretty warm in Duluth, farmers are able to take an advantage of having a later market season.

Sue Ann Dumke, owner of Brule River Farms said, “It was a little bit of a late start which is also giving us just a grand slam at the end here because we’ve got lots of produce still available and a lot of the crossover from summer into fall and winter storage products are available now. You can still find things like tomatoes, cucumbers from farms like us who grow in tunnels. Once we get through the holidays and January comes around and we’re already planning for the following season.”

The Superior Downtown Farmer’s Market also has fall specific items like pumpkins, gourds, and maple syrup.

The market on Banks Avenue will be there for 2 more Wednesdays with their last day being October 26.