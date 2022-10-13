The Great Glensheen Pumpkin Hunt Going On All October

DULUTH, Minn. — Glensheen is hosting a Halloween themed scavenger hunt on their grounds again this fall.

It’s the Great Pumpkin Hunt with different jack-o-lanterns scattered around the 12-acre estate.

This gives guests a unique interactive experience when learning about Glensheen’s history.

During tours, guests have the option to participate in the challenge to spot as many pumpkins they can find. There are also some decoy pumpkins so even though it seems simple, the hunt for the right ones may be trickier than you think.

Mike Mayou, Marketing Manager said, “We’ve got pumpkins galore around here. Plenty of real pumpkins and a couple artificial ones that we’ve numbered. We usually put it near things that we want guests to interact with and we want guests to see while they’re on their tour so it kind of helps highlight those special things that we think are really awesome about Glensheen.”

This scavenger hunt is free to participate in with the purchase of a general admissions ticket. You can search for their pumpkins the entire month of October.