Winter Preparation At The Rose Garden

DULUTH, Minn. — The Rose Garden at Leif Erickson Park in Duluth is one of the crown jewels of the city, and as the temperatures drop, crews are working to protect the beautiful plants through winter.

We’re not the only ones that have to bundle up to withstand the colder months. Landscapers for the Rose Garden are preparing the plants to survive the fall and winter through a method called tipping.

The rose bushes are wrapped tightly in twine and then surrounded by soil to insulate the plants, ensuring they will last to next spring.

More work at the Rose Garden will continue Friday.