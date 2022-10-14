Busy Pumpkin Stands

DULUTH, Minn. – With Halloween coming up at the end of the month, pumpkin stands around the Northland are seeing a rise in demand.

DC’s Best Produce has been around for nearly 30 years, and currently hosts 30 acres of pumpkins and 5 acres of squash.

One needs all that space with over 30 variations of pumpkins and 10 variations of squash. The pumpkin stand offers gourds for decoration, carving, and even baking.

“For a lot of people, it’s like a treasure hunt in a way because you’re seeing new verities out every year. We have a particular pumpkin called a fire ball pumpkin. It’s yellow with red stripes, that’s the first year we’ve done that pumpkin, and everyone loves looking for something new and something new to decorate with,” DC’s Best Produce Seller, Jack Pearadin said.

The stand on Central Entrance Road is open daily from 9 AM till dark until Halloween.