Coffee Conversation: “Angel Of Hope” Memorial Happening Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. — A vigil will be held Sunday for grieving parents who have lost a child.

The annual “Angel of Hope” vigil honors the lives of children who have died, and the event gives their loved ones the opportunity to grieve together as a community. The vigil is normally held in December for worldwide candle lighting day, which remembers children who have passed.

Debbie Davis, who is involved in the memorial stopped by the morning show to talk about it. Shane Nelson performed a song and will be playing at the vigil.

The “Angel of Hope” memorial will take place Sunday at 5 p.m. at the statue in Leif Erickson Park.