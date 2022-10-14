Fire At Local Tattoo Shop, No Injuries Reported

KQDS Staff,

Gitchee Gumee Tattoo Fire

DULUTH, Minn. — A local tattoo shop caught on fire in the early morning hours Friday.

The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo, 33 West Central Entrance just around 2:30 a.m., after a person saw the fire and called 911.

Firefighters started to put out the blaze through a broken window, then continued inside. The tattoo shop was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported. The fire was put out within 2 hours, according to a press release.

The DFD says damage is estimated at a total of $85,000.

According to a Gitchee Gumee Tattoo Facebook post, the shop is temporarily closed and will update when more information is available.

Cause of the fire is under investigation by the DFD’s Fire Marshal.

