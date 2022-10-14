Glenwood Roundabout To Open Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. — Construction of the new round-a-bout at the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road is set to wrap up Saturday.

Construction began back on July 5 and has proceeded mostly on schedule, working through shortages such as workers, cement, and other material.

You can take a first spin at the reconstructed intersection Saturday as it’s expected to open no later than 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, work continues on an adjoining road near the area, so you can still expect lane closures between Arrowhead and Snively Road through the 22nd.