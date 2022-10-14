GoFundMe For 12-Year-Old Boy Who Died In Hunting Accident
CASS COUNTY, Minn. — A GoFundMe has been set up for the 12-year-old boy who died in a hunting accident Sunday.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said Jeremy Her was accidentally shot by his 47-year-old uncle around 8 a.m.
It happened in Moose Lake Township while the family was hunting for some squirrels.
Jeremy was sent to a Twin Cities area hospital where he later succumbed to his injury.
The GoFundMe was set up by his sister. Click here to donate.