GoFundMe For 12-Year-Old Boy Who Died In Hunting Accident

CASS COUNTY, Minn. — A GoFundMe has been set up for the 12-year-old boy who died in a hunting accident Sunday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said Jeremy Her was accidentally shot by his 47-year-old uncle around 8 a.m.

It happened in Moose Lake Township while the family was hunting for some squirrels.

Jeremy was sent to a Twin Cities area hospital where he later succumbed to his injury.

The GoFundMe was set up by his sister. Click here to donate.