GoFundMe For 12-Year-Old Boy Who Died In Hunting Accident

KQDS Staff,

12 Year Old Who Died In Hunting Accident

CASS COUNTY, Minn. — A GoFundMe has been set up for the 12-year-old boy who died in a hunting accident Sunday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said Jeremy Her was accidentally shot by his 47-year-old uncle around 8 a.m.

It happened in Moose Lake Township while the family was hunting for some squirrels.

Jeremy was sent to a Twin Cities area hospital where he later succumbed to his injury.

The GoFundMe was set up by his sister. Click here to donate.

12 Year Old Who Died In Hunting Accident 2

Categories: Minnesota, News, News – Latest News

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Generic 728x90