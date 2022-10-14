Hermantown PTO Receiving Donations After Fraud
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — The Hermantown Parent Teacher Organization is getting help getting back on its financial feet. Word got out last week, a group member allegedly took over $100,000 from their bank account.
PTO President Cyndi Lewis tells Fox 21, Arrowhead Orthodontics donated $10,000 Tuesday, which will help fund programs such as scholarships for field trips, kindergarten roundup, teacher appreciation week, and field day.
Curtis Oil and Propane has also stepped up with $1,500, and other businesses have reached out to offer their help.
The missing money was notice last month after the PTO went through past account statements. Police say a 42-year-old woman allegedly wrote checks to herself, made debit card purchases, and withdrew cash over the past 3 years.
An investigation into the theft by Hermantown Police continues.
Lewis’ full statement is below:
At this time, I cannot share any additional information than what Hermantown PD has released regarding the active investigation.
With the very generous donation of $10,000 from Arrowhead Orthodontics on Tuesday, the PTO will be able to cover essential operating costs as well as priority 1 and 2 items like scholarships for field trips, kindergarten roundup, teacher appreciation week, and field day. Curtis Oil and Propane in Hermantown has also donated $1,500. Carin Toland, Field Operations Supervisor at Curtis Oil, reached out and said in an email, “We are so sorry to hear of your recent difficulties and would like to help. We will be happy to provide a monetary donation to help keep programs afloat for the kids.” “Glad to help our community!”
Other local businesses have also reached out, and the support means a great deal to us during this very difficult and stressful time. I have always been proud to volunteer and lead this great non-profit organization, and I couldn’t be prouder than now in this dark time when board members and volunteers have stepped up to stand beside me to offer support for the PTO.
This situation has reminded me that in life you cannot change the hand you’re dealt, but you can control how you play your cards. With the strength and big hearts of this community, together we will find our way through this tragedy and back to helping our children and their hardworking teachers. Thank you to all who have reached out to support us!