Hermantown PTO Receiving Donations After Fraud

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — The Hermantown Parent Teacher Organization is getting help getting back on its financial feet. Word got out last week, a group member allegedly took over $100,000 from their bank account.

PTO President Cyndi Lewis tells Fox 21, Arrowhead Orthodontics donated $10,000 Tuesday, which will help fund programs such as scholarships for field trips, kindergarten roundup, teacher appreciation week, and field day.

Curtis Oil and Propane has also stepped up with $1,500, and other businesses have reached out to offer their help.

The missing money was notice last month after the PTO went through past account statements. Police say a 42-year-old woman allegedly wrote checks to herself, made debit card purchases, and withdrew cash over the past 3 years.

An investigation into the theft by Hermantown Police continues.

Lewis’ full statement is below: