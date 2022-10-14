Hunting and Gun Safety Reminders in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. — Whether you’ve been firearm hunting for 30 years or its your first time in the field, everyone can use tips and reminders to ensure safe hunting.

Hunting is a long-standing tradition for many in the northland, but before you take your shot this season, it’s important to hunt with safety and take precautions.

It’s just about harvest time for firearm hunters.

Starting next Thursday, youth firearm and antlerless dear seasons begin.

“We’re getting into the time of year where almost all of our hunting seasons are taking place. So you have to keep your mind in shape and make sure that you’re paying attention. We don’t have room for error when it comes to firearms, so we emphasize safety all of the time,” said Conservation Officer Kipp Duncan.

Duncan went on to say, hunters should treat every firearm is if its loaded — handle it with caution and always identify your target before putting your finger to the trigger.

“Part of that hunt includes the preplanning before the hunt, safety should be number one priority. Know what your target is, and definitely know what’s beyond your target.”

During the interview, Officer Duncan dressed in blaze orange — representing the minnesota hunting apparel law, which requires all firearm hunters to wear bright orange or pink in the field.

“The reason is that we want to be visible and we want people to see what’s in the woods, what’s in the background, and just make sure that people are safe.”

While on the hunt, it’s also important to know where you can and cannot be.

Duncan says one of the departments main complaints has to do with trespassing.

“Trespassing is pretty simple in Minnesota, if you’re on property that doesn’t belong to you, you should probably ask permission before you go there.”

You might see a hefty fine if caught hunting on private quarters.

A reminder for people outside on public land throughout the hunting seasons; there will be hunters around, and Duncan encourages you to consider wearing blaze orange for your own safety.