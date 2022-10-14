Prep Football: Hermantown Rallies Past North Branch, Denfeld Holds Off East 20-19, Two Harbors Handles Hibbing

The regular season in Minnesota wraps up on Monday.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- After trailing 12-0 at the half, Hermantown would rally back to defeat North Branch 21 to 18 on Friday.

The Hawks (5-2) will travel to play at Rock Ridge on Wednesday.

In other football action, Duluth Denfeld picked up their 3rd win of the season, defeating crosstown rival Duluth East 20 to 19.

The Hunters (3-4) will next host Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

Finally, Two Harbors made it two wins in a row after handling Hibbing 59 to 14.