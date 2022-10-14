Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe Celebrates 20th Anniversary

DULUTH, Minn.–Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe celebrated 20 years in business with a ribbon cutting and open house Friday.

The business originated in a coffee house and feminist bookstore on Superior Street with two microwaves and two crockpots.

Friday’s event included appetizers and a preview of an upcoming cookbook that will include recipes, stories from over the years, and various chef tricks and tips.

Co-Owner, Carla Blumberg said, “I think our commitment to each other and to the business grew as we moved forward. We’re trying to pass it on. We’re both old and retired and we’ve got a couple of employees that I think are interested. You know, it’s just a matter of time to get it worked out”.

The celebration will continue tomorrow in the bar from 5 to 9 PM with live music and an introduction of new appetizers.