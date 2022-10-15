Animal Allies Holds 2022 Fur Ball Rescue Event

DULUTH, Minn. — Every animal deserves a healthy and happy life, and this year’s Fur Ball put its focus on animals with different abilities.

Animal Allies Humane Society held the 2022 Fur Ball event at Northland Country Club..

Fur Ball seeks to recognize homeless animals with special needs or to whom suffer from serious medical conditions, such as broken bones, heartworms, and more.

Organizers hope to raise $100,000 for animals in need through the Healing Hearts and Paws fund.

The event had both games and prizes for those who attended, including a $1,000 gas card.

If you were at Saturday’s event, you may have even seen FOX21’s very own Dan Hanger MCing.

More donations can be directed to Animal Allies Humane Society on their website.