Duluth Cider Celebrates Four Years with Apple Bash

DULUTH, Minn. — In celebration of four years in business, Duluth Cider threw an Apple Bash block party.

“We’re celebrating the fact that we’re here four years later, outgrowing our facility, and finding more cider fans than we thought in Duluth,” said Owner Jake Scott.

Food trucks and vendors joined in on the party, which lined up the 23rd block of West Superior Street.

Owners say that even with their success, they hope more cider comes to Duluth.

“We’re excited to see that cider is growing in Duluth, but I’d love to see more and more cider here. I think the more options the better. When we first opened up there was just one option which was us. So we would like to see more.”

Duluth Cider makes all of their flavors in their taproom, which has sixteen different ciders available at all times.

The apples and apple juice come from local apple orchards, including those from Bayfield, Wisconsin.

Making this cider brewed for northlanders.

They even have a cider finder on their website so that cider fans can see the nearest liquor store or bar that sells their product.

“We have 16 ciders on tap and today we have a hot-hard apple cider. We’re always coming out with something new. This is actually our new hard cider seltzer. We have three different flavors of these in the taproom. There’s kind of a cider for everybody here.”

The party continued for Duluth Cider as they celebrated until 11 p.m. Saturday.