Duluth Marshall Punches Ticket to Section Championship

Duluth Marshall will head to No.1 Legacy Christian Academy, Tuesday for the section championship game. Kick-off is TBD.

DULUTH, Minn.- The final games in the section took place Saturday in the 7A semi-finals with No.2 Duluth Marshall hosting No.3 PACT Charter School.

Scoreless until the second half when a pair of penalty kicks will tie the game at 1. The difference maker would be a late goal by Brendan Friday at the 75 minute mark, lifting the Hilltoppers to a 2-1 victory.

