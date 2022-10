Famous Dave’s to Move from Canal Park to Hermantown

DULUTH / HERMANTOWN, Minn. — After 20 years in Canal Park, Famous Dave’s is moving.. but don’t worry Duluth, it’s not going too far.

The new building is located just five miles away in Hermantown.

The idea behind the change is to focus less on tourists and provide convenience for Duluth residents.

To accommodate the move, Famous Dave’s will close this Monday until their grand reopening November 1.