“The Culture” Pop-Up Ends Co Lab with Halloween Event

DULUTH, Minn. — On Saturday, six pop-up businesses in Duluth officially closed their doors. However, they still had a few tricks and treats up their sleeves.

The Culture, which is a temporary pop-up Co Lab featuring small businesses, held one last hoorah for everyone to enjoy.

Not to mention — it was spooky madness.

Each store chipped in with food, décor, and of course candy, throwing the fun event for any and all community members.

Kids had the chance to dress up and show off their Halloween costumes, and for those who were costume less, the culture made sure they had one on when they left.

“I grew up in a big family so we didn’t always get to afford to have costumes. So I know that struggle and I know with what’s going on here in Duluth with the homelessness and stuff like that. I think about that a lot when I do my business. To give back to the community we all came together to give away costumes,” said Co-Organizer Jasmine Clark.

It was also the last chance to buy in-person from those six stores involved.

Some plan on opening a new shop in the area, while others plan on selling online.