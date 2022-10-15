UWS Women’s Soccer Stays Undefeated in UMAC Play

UWS will next play St. Scholastica on Tuesday in the second annual Battle for the Golden Anchor. Kick-off is set for 7 PM at NBC Sports Complex.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UW-Superior women’s soccer team hosted UMAC opponent Bethany Lutheran on Saturday.

The Yellowjackets scored two goals in the first half (Niya Wilson, Allison Alessi) and held the Vikings to one in the second, earning the 2-1 win.

