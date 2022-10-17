COVID Boosters Expanded To Kids Ages 5 To 11 In Minnesota

MINNESOTA — The most current COVID booster for kids is now recommended for younger children and going to be available at more places in Minnesota.

The Governer’s office announced Monday that children ages 5 to 11 will now be able to get their booster at State-run vaccination sites.

Back in September, the boosters had only been recommended for children 12 and older. The Centers for Disease Control have recently updated their recommendations.

The CDC lowered the age group eligible that 5 to 11 age.

There are 5 State-run sites, including the DECC in Duluth. All boosters are the Pfizer brand. Children in the lower age group will receive a smaller dose than kids 12 and older.

Making appointments ahead of time online is highly recommended. However, walk-in appointments will also be accepted.