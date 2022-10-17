Hibbing PD Investigating Woman Seen On Video Removing Flyer From Mailbox

HIBBING, Minn. — The Hibbing Police Department has confirmed they are trying to identify a woman seen on video apparently putting a flyer into a mailbox and taking another one out over the weekend.

The video was posted on Facebook by the homeowner on Sunday.

For now, FOX21 will blur out her face because she has not been formally charged with a crime.

Stealing mail is a federal crime, and a person charged with mail theft faces up to five years in prison and can be fined up to a quarter of a million dollars.

The homeowner and the Minnesota Republican Party both claim that the woman had removed a flyer for Republican Representative Pete Stauber after placing one in for Democratic State Senate candidate Ben Denucci.

These are details we are still waiting to confirm with police.

Denucci wrote on Twitter that his campaign doesn’t condone mailbox tampering, and his team reached out to Hibbing police and are willing to cooperate.

The Minnesota GOP says they have reported the video to police as well.