North Shore Scenic Railroad’s Pumpkin Train Express Starts Thursday

DULUTH, Minn. – If you like trains and pumpkins, the North Shore Scenic Railroad is ready to make your day.

Starting Thursday, the Pumpkin Train Express will be revving up its engine through Sunday taking families up the North Shore for a beautiful look at the fall colors and also a stop at an exclusive pumpkin patch full of thousands of pumpkins to choose from.

But that’s not all the fun!

“We have a ventriloquist, which is new this year, a magic show, we’ve got the balloon twister, we have live music, we’ve got treats and snacks, and of course you can tour the museum,” said Ken Buehler, executive director of the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

This fall tradition at the Depot is only this weekend.

For ticket information, visit DuluthTrains.com.