Prep Volleyball: Aitkin Earns Road Win Over Duluth Denfeld in Straight Sets

Duluth Denfeld closes out the regular season on Tuesday at Proctor.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Aitkin volleyball team would come into the Twin Ports on Monday and defeat Duluth Denfeld in straight sets.

With the loss, the Hunters fall to 3-17 on the season.

They’ll close out the regular season on Tuesday at Proctor.