Taco Bell Development Begins Along Duluth’s London Road

DULUTH, Minn. – One of Duluth’s busiest intersections on London Road will soon be home to a brand new Taco Bell.

Construction crews were clearing away trees and other debris from the site Monday on the corner of 21st Avenue East and London Road.

The BP gas station closed there five years ago in October of 2017.

It was then in June of 2018 when Taco Bell announced it was moving in, but there was little movement on the property until now.

The project manager told FOX 21 Monday that the fast-food restaurant will have dine-in options and a drive-thru.

At some point during construction, the fourplex rental property next door will be demolished to make room for the development.

This will be Duluth’s third Taco Bell location.

It’s expected to open early next year if all goes as planned, according to the project manager, and will become neighbors to McDonald’s, Burger King, Subway and Taco John’s.