UMD’s Jennifer Norris Named NSIC Goalkeeper of the Week

Norris and the Bulldogs will next be in action friday at Minnesota State Moorhead.

DULUTH, Minn.- After recording two shutouts over the weekend.

UMD goalkeeper Jennifer Norris earned NSIC goalkeeper of the week honors.

Norris stopped all seventeen shots that came her way in the two contests.

Including a season high, 11 saves against Augustana.

With the stellar play, her save percentage increases to almost 85 percent.

