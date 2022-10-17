USCHO Polls: UMD Men Fall to #10, Bulldog Women Stay Put at #4

UMD was swept by Minnesota State over the weekend.

DULUTH, Minn.- The latest USCHO polls dropped on Monday afternoon.

After being swept by Minnesota State Mankato over the weekend, the UMD men’s hockey team fell down six spots to number 10.

They’ll look to get back on track at home this weekend against Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, the women’s team stays put at number four after their bye week.

They’ll play at top seeded Ohio State this weekend in a rematch of last year’s national title game.