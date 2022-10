DULUTH, Minn. — The North End Nightmare 5k is happening Saturday in Superior.

The start and finish line are at Earth Rider Brewery just off of Tower Avenue.

The fun starts at 4 p.m. for the kids with the Spider Dash Races. At 5 the Nightmare 5k kicks off.

Runners are encouraged to dress up in costume as there will be a costume contest at 6:30, among other fun activities for all ages.

