Fitger’s Gets Decked Out In Halloween, Plans End-Of-Month Party

DULUTH, Minn. — With Halloween right around the corner, Fitger’s is getting into the spirit with decorations all throughout the property.

It’s an annual tradition for Fitger’s, and they say the collection of spooky decor grows every year.

The shops, brewhouse, hotel, and a haunted fake “daycare” are decked out with ghosts, goblins, skeletons and more.

Even leaving the parking lot is a fright with a lit up kraken taking over the ticket booth.

“We really had fun with it, and it’s great to see all the customers come in,” Scott Vesterstein, the president and owner of Fitger’s, said. “They’re bringing their kids, their grandkids and they just enjoy the decorations that the stores and the hotel have put forward for everybody to see.”

On Saturday, October 29th, Fitger’s will be hosting a Halloween party from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., which will include a costume party, movie, and games.