Fresh Off First Road Win, UMD Football Continues Road Trip to Bemidji

Next up for the Bulldogs is a road trip to Bemidji to face the Beavers on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team was finally able to win a game on the road this past Saturday as they dominated Concordia-St. Paul 53 to 7.

The biggest takeaway had to be time of possession as the Bulldogs held onto the ball for over 42 minutes compared to the Golden Bears’ 18.

Which meant more time on the field for the Bulldog offense and more points as a result.

Head Coach Curt Wiese also said it gave some of the younger guys some experience that they may not normally receive in the early years of their Bulldog careers.

“I thought our guys played hard throughout the entire game once again for the 2nd week in a row. We were able to get a lot of younger guys and a lot of 2’s and 3’s in the game and have those guys finish the game and I thought they played extremely well. Obviously going on the road and getting a victory is the most important thing but I think it’s a postive sign when you’re younger guys and you’re guys that are backups have a good week of practice and go out and finish the game,” said Wiese.

Another positive takeaway from Saturday’s game was the Bulldogs pass game. Armani Carmickle led all receivers with 81 yards but the most important stat for him, was the win.

“Winning as a team is the most important thing to me. Being out there I just want to do what I can for the team to win so whatever position they put me in and they call my number, I’m going to make the play but overall I just want to win,” said Carmickle.

