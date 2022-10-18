GO Show At The DECC Celebrates The Getting Older And Still Going

DULUTH, Minn. — The Senior GO Show is for adults 55 and older who are planning ahead for retirement, or already retired.

The show tailors their vendor selection to the interests of older adults. Whether this is preparing for retirement or finding a new hobby, there’s something for everyone.

Some of the vendors present had information on healthcare options, financial planning, volunteer opportunities, and fun things to do with the grandkids.

Tracy Lundeen, President of Lundeen Productions said, “So many seniors nowadays are constantly on the run they’re helping raise their grandkids, they’re taking on second jobs, they’re doing all kinds of stuff that previous generations didn’t really do.”

If you missed out on Tuesday’s Senior GO Show, you can still access a list of all the vendors that were present, if you’re still interested in what they have to offer.