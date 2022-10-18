Labor, Supply Shortages Postpone 2022 Taste At Fitger’s

DULUTH, Minn. – The labor and supply shortages that don’t seem to be going away anytime soon have forced next week’s Taste at Fitger’s fundraiser to be postponed.

Organizers said too many local restaurants that make the event possible are continuing to struggle, especially with staffing.

All purchased tickets will be refunded.

The plan now is to try the event again in the spring on March 31.

Taste at Fitger’s is a chance to sample all types of local food at booths throughout the Fitger’s complex while raising money for Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.