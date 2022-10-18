Prep Soccer: C-E-C Boys, Cloquet-Carlton & Esko Girls All Advance to State Tournament

The State Tournament will begin on October 25th.

PROCTOR, Minn.- For the 2nd straight season, the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team has captured the Section 7AA title.

They made that possible after shutting out Duluth Denfeld 1-0 on Tuesday.

Collin Young would net the lone goal for the Lumberjacks.

In Section 7A, Duluth Marshall saw their season come to a close as they fell to Legacy Christian Academy 3-0.

On the girls side, Esko advances to their first state tournament since 2011.

They defeated Spectrum 2-1 in the Section 7A title game.

Kaitlyn McConnell and Ava Korby were the goal scorers for the Eskomos.

Finally in Section 7AA, Cloquet-Carlton defended their section title crown with a 4-2 victory over Grand Rapids.