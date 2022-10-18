UMD Volleyball Moves Up to #4 in Latest AVCA Poll

They now turn the page to Crookston whom they'll host on Thursday before traveling to Bemidji on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn.- After splitting their weekend slate, the UMD volleyball team is still moving up in the latest AVCA poll.

The Bulldogs are now the 4th ranked team in the country after previously being 5th a week ago.

UMD took 3rd ranked Concordia-St. Paul to five sets before eventually falling to the Golden Bears on Saturday.

