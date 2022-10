Coffee Conversation: Duluth Farmer’s Market Festival Of The Season

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Farmer’s Market Festival of the Season will be back for its 17th year on November 5.

Lois Hoffbauer, who has been involved in the Farmer’s Market for 40 years came on the morning show with some handmade items to talk about it.

The event will take place at 14th Avenue East and 3rd Street starting at 10:00 a.m.

Watch the video above for more information and check out the Facebook page here.