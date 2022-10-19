Coffee Conversation: Shaping A Healthier Community

DULUTH, Minn. — Shaping a Healthier Community is an annual event coming up to highlight the latest findings about the health of the Duluth community.

Kim Nordin came by this morning to describe the event going on October 26.

At the event they will be focusing on 4 current priority areas to help an organization determine what health needs they should prioritize. The areas are food security, housing, mental and social well-being, and substance use.

Watch the video to learn more. Shaping a Healthier Community goes on 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Clyde Iron Works. The deadline to register is October 19.